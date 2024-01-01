Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Stylish fuel efficient accident free little hatchback - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Back up sensors</p><p>Blind-Spot monitoring </p><p>Lane Alert system</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB ports</p><p>Touchscreen media</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Auto lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p>

2021 Nissan Kicks

136,622 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Kicks

S FWD, R/V CAM, BLIND-SPOT ALERT, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Kicks

S FWD, R/V CAM, BLIND-SPOT ALERT, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1714751600
  2. 1714751602
  3. 1714751602
  4. 1714751602
  5. 1714751601
  6. 1714751595
  7. 1714751602
  8. 1714751602
  9. 1714751598
  10. 1714751594
  11. 1714751594
  12. 1714751591
  13. 1714751598
  14. 1714751598
  15. 1714751595
  16. 1714751586
  17. 1714751597
  18. 1714751597
  19. 1714751591
  20. 1714751597
  21. 1714751598
  22. 1714751599
  23. 1714751599
  24. 1714751597
  25. 1714751591
  26. 1714751599
  27. 1714751592
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,622KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV2ML482402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish fuel efficient accident free little hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Blind-Spot monitoring 

Lane Alert system

Bluetooth

USB ports

Touchscreen media

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks S FWD, R/V CAM, BLIND-SPOT ALERT, BLUETOOTH for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks S FWD, R/V CAM, BLIND-SPOT ALERT, BLUETOOTH 136,622 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom, ONE OWNER, REMOTE START 130,841 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD, ECON, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, PWR T/GATE for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD, ECON, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, PWR T/GATE 119,076 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks