$16,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
S FWD, R/V CAM, BLIND-SPOT ALERT, BLUETOOTH
2021 Nissan Kicks
S FWD, R/V CAM, BLIND-SPOT ALERT, BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish fuel efficient accident free little hatchback - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Blind-Spot monitoring
Lane Alert system
Bluetooth
USB ports
Touchscreen media
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000