<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV thats ready for anything? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this meticulously maintained 2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This premium crossover combines refined German engineering with everyday practicality, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 98,556km on the odometer, this Q5 has plenty of life left, offering you years of driving pleasure.</p><p>This Audi Q5 Progressiv is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The powerful yet efficient 2.0L I4 Turbo engine delivers a dynamic performance, while the quattro all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional handling and stability in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear changes, letting you focus on enjoying the drive. Step inside and discover a world of comfort and sophistication, all wrapped in a sleek and modern design.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this Q5 a true head-turner:</p><ul><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Bask in the sunlight and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Stay on course and arrive at your destination with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.</li><li><strong>Power Tailgate:</strong> Loading and unloading cargo has never been easier with the convenience of a power tailgate.</li><li><strong>Quattro All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience superior grip and control, providing confidence in any driving condition.</li><li><strong>Premium Interior:</strong> Revel in the luxurious comfort and refined details of the Q5s meticulously crafted interior.</li></ul>

$28,995

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,556KM
Good Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY3L2032392

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Audi Q5