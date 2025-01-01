$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro,PANO,NAVI,PWR T/GATE
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Auto Choice Sales is thrilled to present this meticulously maintained 2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This premium crossover combines refined German engineering with everyday practicality, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 98,556km on the odometer, this Q5 has plenty of life left, offering you years of driving pleasure.
This Audi Q5 Progressiv is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The powerful yet efficient 2.0L I4 Turbo engine delivers a dynamic performance, while the quattro all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional handling and stability in all weather conditions. The automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear changes, letting you focus on enjoying the drive. Step inside and discover a world of comfort and sophistication, all wrapped in a sleek and modern design.
Here are some of the standout features that make this Q5 a true head-turner:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sunlight and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
- Navigation System: Stay on course and arrive at your destination with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.
- Power Tailgate: Loading and unloading cargo has never been easier with the convenience of a power tailgate.
- Quattro All-Wheel Drive: Experience superior grip and control, providing confidence in any driving condition.
- Premium Interior: Revel in the luxurious comfort and refined details of the Q5's meticulously crafted interior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000