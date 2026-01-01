Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%  </p><p>MUST SEE & DRIVE. NO ACCIDENTS. Fully equipped, Navi, Cam/Sensors, Blind Spot Assist, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated front & rear seats, Ski rack, P/gate, 2 sets of rims/tires. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Audi SQ5, 154k $14990     </p>

2015 Audi Q5

176,691 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle
13962546

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1776828015269
  2. 1776828015772
  3. 1776828016213
  4. 1776828016644
  5. 1776828017111
  6. 1776828017572
  7. 1776828018060
  8. 1776828018599
  9. 1776828019034
  10. 1776828019486
  11. 1776828019963
  12. 1776828020426
  13. 1776828020835
  14. 1776828021336
  15. 1776828021790
  16. 1776828022283
  17. 1776828022720
  18. 1776828023151
  19. 1776828023606
  20. 1776828024075
  21. 1776828024508
  22. 1776828024957
  23. 1776828025386
  24. 1776828025838
  25. 1776828026299
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
176,691KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1WFCFP9FA080233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,691 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%  

MUST SEE & DRIVE. NO ACCIDENTS. Fully equipped, Navi, Cam/Sensors, Blind Spot Assist, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated front & rear seats, Ski rack, P/gate, 2 sets of rims/tires. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 Audi SQ5, 154k $14990     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik 176,691 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 159,199 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus Navi/Cam/DVD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus Navi/Cam/DVD 181,333 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Audi Q5