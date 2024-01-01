Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Quicksilver Metallic 2022 Buick Encore Preferred 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.4L ECOTEC Turbo VVT DOHC 4-Cyl SIDI Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2022 Buick Encore

31,303 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Preferred

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10880085
  2. 10880085
  3. 10880085
  4. 10880085
  5. 10880085
  6. 10880085
  7. 10880085
  8. 10880085
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,303KM
Used
VIN KL4CJESM8NB503160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GAN1-Quicksilver (
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Quicksilver Metallic 2022 Buick Encore Preferred 4D Sport Utility AWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.4L ECOTEC Turbo VVT DOHC 4-Cyl SIDI


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 46,013 KM $33,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV 103,797 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 for sale in Orillia, ON
2023 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 5,158 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Encore