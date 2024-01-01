Menu
SUMMER IS ALMOST HERE!! Grab up this gorgeous 2007 Pontiac Solstice convertible and enjoy some top-down driving this season! Features include: 5-speed manual transmission, leather interior, cruise control with driver information center and fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, premium Monsoon audio system, 6-disc CD changer, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $15900 plus hst and licensing! Call today and make this awesome convertible yours! (and make your neighbours jealous at the same time!).

2007 Pontiac Solstice

58,695 KM

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

58,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB35B77Y114018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,695 KM

Vehicle Description

SUMMER IS ALMOST HERE!! Grab up this gorgeous 2007 Pontiac Solstice convertible and enjoy some top-down driving this season! Features include: 5-speed manual transmission, leather interior, cruise control with driver information center and fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, premium Monsoon audio system, 6-disc CD changer, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $15900 plus hst and licensing! Call today and make this awesome convertible yours! (and make your neighbours jealous at the same time!).

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER
CRUISE CONTROL
6-DISC CD CHANGER
MONSOON AUDIO
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
DRIVER INFO CENTER
CHROME WHEELS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

