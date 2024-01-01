$15,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Solstice
5SPD, LEATHER, A/C, MONSOON STEREO, XM RADIO!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 58,695 KM
Vehicle Description
SUMMER IS ALMOST HERE!! Grab up this gorgeous 2007 Pontiac Solstice convertible and enjoy some top-down driving this season! Features include: 5-speed manual transmission, leather interior, cruise control with driver information center and fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, premium Monsoon audio system, 6-disc CD changer, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $15900 plus hst and licensing! Call today and make this awesome convertible yours! (and make your neighbours jealous at the same time!).
