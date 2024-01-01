Menu
What a fantastic colour combination! This 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury has every feature and then some!! Comes with: all wheel drive, leather, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, morello red leather interior with carbon fiber trim, 18 inch polished alloy wheels with brand new summer tires, winter tires on rims and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $156 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1985 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

2013 Cadillac ATS

134,608 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac ATS

LUXURY AWD, RED INTERIOR, NAV, BOSE AUDIO!

2013 Cadillac ATS

LUXURY AWD, RED INTERIOR, NAV, BOSE AUDIO!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

134,608KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AH5RX7D0165059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,608 KM

Vehicle Description

What a fantastic colour combination! This 2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury has every feature and then some!! Comes with: all wheel drive, leather, heated power seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, morello red leather interior with carbon fiber trim, 18 inch polished alloy wheels with brand new summer tires, winter tires on rims and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $156 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1985 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER
RED LEATHER INTERIOR
POWER FRONT SEATS
HEATED SEATS
REMOTE START
BOSE AUDIO
NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Cadillac ATS