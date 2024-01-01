Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a FULLY LOADED sporty coupe?? Then check out this 2015 BMW 435 xDrive coupe!! Loaded up with everything but the kitchen sink! Features include: all wheel drive, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, sport bucket seats and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $213 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $19995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2015 BMW 4 Series

104,434 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 BMW 4 Series

435, AUTO, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, SPORT SEATS!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 4 Series

435, AUTO, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, SPORT SEATS!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1714834973
  2. 1714834972
  3. 1714834973
  4. 1714834972
  5. 1714834973
  6. 1714834972
  7. 1714834973
  8. 1714834972
  9. 1714834973
  10. 1714834972
  11. 1714834973
  12. 1714834972
  13. 1714834973
  14. 1714834972
  15. 1714834972
  16. 1714834973
  17. 1714834972
  18. 1714834973
  19. 1714834973
  20. 1714834973
  21. 1714834973
  22. 1714834973
  23. 1714834973
  24. 1714834973
  25. 1714834973
  26. 1714834973
  27. 1714834973
  28. 1714834973
  29. 1714834973
  30. 1714834973
  31. 1714834973
  32. 1714834973
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,434KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3N5C52FK198464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 104,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a FULLY LOADED sporty coupe?? Then check out this 2015 BMW 435 xDrive coupe!! Loaded up with everything but the kitchen sink! Features include: all wheel drive, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, sport bucket seats and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $213 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $19995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
SPORT SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
CD/MP3 RADIO
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS! 70,532 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van ONLY 78K!! A/C, POWER GROUP, STD WHEEL BASE! for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van ONLY 78K!! A/C, POWER GROUP, STD WHEEL BASE! 77,995 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & STRWHEEL! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & STRWHEEL! 72,179 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 4 Series