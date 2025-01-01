Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Looking for a luxury sedan with all the features? Then check out this 2015 Cadillac ATS sedan! Features include: leather interior, power heated seats, push-button start, Bose audio, touch-screen radio, alloy wheels, remote start and more!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Priced at ONLY $141 bi-weekly with $500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2015 Cadillac ATS

129,011 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac ATS

2.5L, AUTO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO!

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.5L, AUTO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AA5RA5F0101959

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,011 KM

Looking for a luxury sedan with all the features? Then check out this 2015 Cadillac ATS sedan! Features include: leather interior, power heated seats, push-button start, Bose audio, touch-screen radio, alloy wheels, remote start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $141 bi-weekly with $500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Packages

LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
BOSE AUDIO
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
POWER SEATS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
PUSH-BUTTON START
ALLOY WHEELS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
