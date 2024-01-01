$29,735+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$29,735
+ taxes & licensing
132,695KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDZ5BN0GX010588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,695 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!
The interior has been carefully designed to help you get the most out of every journey, with a refined, sporty interior that includes sophisticated soft touch materials. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability and offers the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck is essentially all new, with new exterior styling, improved engine performance, and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it, and keep you comfortable no matter what the terrain, offering comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,695 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. The Tacoma SR5 keeps you connected to the world with features like Bluetooth, advanced voice recognition and integrated SiriusXM satellite radio. This impressive truck also comes loaded with 16 inch aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a 6.1 inch display screen with 6 speakers, a rear view camera, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, electronic stability control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $297.77 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The interior has been carefully designed to help you get the most out of every journey, with a refined, sporty interior that includes sophisticated soft touch materials. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability and offers the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck is essentially all new, with new exterior styling, improved engine performance, and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it, and keep you comfortable no matter what the terrain, offering comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,695 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. The Tacoma SR5 keeps you connected to the world with features like Bluetooth, advanced voice recognition and integrated SiriusXM satellite radio. This impressive truck also comes loaded with 16 inch aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a 6.1 inch display screen with 6 speakers, a rear view camera, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, electronic stability control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $297.77 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.909 Axle Ratio
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan Standard AWD 123,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson GL - Bluetooth 152,188 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300 - Heated Seats - Navigation 23,475 KM $37,996 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,735
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2016 Toyota Tacoma