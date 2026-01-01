2017 Honda CR-V

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<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif;><span style=caret-color: rgb(51, 51, 51); white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>WOW!!! Low mileage <strong>2017 Honda CRV EX</strong> with <strong>ALL WHEEL DRIVE</strong> and <strong>POWER SUNROOF!!</strong> <strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em>What could you ever need?</em></span></strong> Features include: heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Available</strong></span></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></span></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $234 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $21799 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></strong></p>

2017 Honda CR-V

101,893 KM

Details Description Features

$21,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda CR-V

EX AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle
14175886

2017 Honda CR-V

EX AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,893KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H52HH103713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,893 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Low mileage 2017 Honda CRV EX with ALL WHEEL DRIVE and POWER SUNROOF!! What could you ever need? Features include: heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $234 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $21799 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-830-XXXX

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613-830-5676

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$21,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Honda CR-V