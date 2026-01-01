$21,799+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM
2017 Honda CR-V
EX AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$21,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,893 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!! Low mileage 2017 Honda CRV EX with ALL WHEEL DRIVE and POWER SUNROOF!! What could you ever need? Features include: heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $234 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $21799 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
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613-830-5676