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Used 2017 Toyota 86 for sale in Orleans, ON

2017 Toyota 86

40,437 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota 86

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14530734

2017 Toyota 86

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,437KM
VIN JF1ZNAA11H9706882

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Rear Bucket Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-XXXX

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613-830-5676

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Toyota 86