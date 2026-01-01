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<p>Experience all the fun of a compact sport hatchback in this 2017 Volkswagen Golf!! Finished in a striking red exterior and paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, this Golf delivers an engaging drive with everyday practicality. Features include Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and much more.</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p>Priced at ONLY $194 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $12,995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</p>

2017 Volkswagen Golf

125,035 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

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14068608

2017 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,035KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW117AU7HM043753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience all the fun of a compact sport hatchback in this 2017 Volkswagen Golf!! Finished in a striking red exterior and paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, this Golf delivers an engaging drive with everyday practicality. Features include Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and much more.

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $194 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $12,995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-5676

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Volkswagen Golf