Have a look at this new arrival!! This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL has everything you need and more!! Features include: power group, cloth interior, heated seats and steering wheel, alloy wheels, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, cruise control, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $127 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN KMHD84LF6JU551802

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,685 KM

Have a look at this new arrival!! This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL has everything you need and more!! Features include: power group, cloth interior, heated seats and steering wheel, alloy wheels, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, cruise control, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $127 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Packages

AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER GROUP
ALLOY WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

