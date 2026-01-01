$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA & MORE!!!
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA & MORE!!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,814 KM
Vehicle Description
ZOOM ZOOM! Check out this SUPER CLEAN 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD!!! Stylish, sporty, and ready for any season with Mazda’s legendary All Wheel Drive system! Loaded with all the features you could want including: heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, back-up camera, push-button start, alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and so much more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $219 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment today!!
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613-830-5676