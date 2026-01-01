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<p>AMAZING CONDITION!!! This 2019 MINI Cooper S is the fun, sporty car you NEED in your life!! (or, in your mid life crisis!!)!! Features include: automatic transmission, navigation, leather interior, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, push button start and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.<em><strong> *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!*****</strong></em> <strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $182 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus hst and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment today!</strong></p>

2019 MINI Cooper

33,205 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 MINI Cooper

Cooper S - ONLY 33K! SUNROOF, NAV, LEATHER, LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
14273243

2019 MINI Cooper

Cooper S - ONLY 33K! SUNROOF, NAV, LEATHER, LOADED

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,205KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXP7C53K2A50800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 33,205 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING CONDITION!!! This 2019 MINI Cooper S is the fun, sporty car you NEED in your life!! (or, in your mid life crisis!!)!! Features include: automatic transmission, navigation, leather interior, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, push button start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $182 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus hst and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-830-XXXX

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613-830-5676

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2019 MINI Cooper