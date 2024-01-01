Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Have a look at this practically like-new 2021 Subaru Forester Convenience!! ONLY 41,000km!!! Features include: all wheel drive, Subaru Eyesight safety avoidance system, heated seats, power driver-seat, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, push-button start, remote keyless entry, power group, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $216 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.98% (cost of borrowing is $1799 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of only $28995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2021 Subaru Forester

41,947 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i CONVENIENCE, ONLY 41K EYESIGHT AWD, HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i CONVENIENCE, ONLY 41K EYESIGHT AWD, HTD SEATS

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1727627381
  2. 1727627380
  3. 1727627382
  4. 1727627381
  5. 1727627381
  6. 1727627381
  7. 1727627382
  8. 1727627381
  9. 1727627382
  10. 1727627380
  11. 1727627382
  12. 1727627381
  13. 1727627381
  14. 1727627381
  15. 1727627381
  16. 1727627381
  17. 1727627381
  18. 1727627381
  19. 1727627381
  20. 1727627381
  21. 1727627381
  22. 1727627381
  23. 1727627381
  24. 1727627381
  25. 1727627381
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,947KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEFC9MH556835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this practically like-new 2021 Subaru Forester Convenience!! ONLY 41,000km!!! Features include: all wheel drive, Subaru Eyesight safety avoidance system, heated seats, power driver-seat, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, push-button start, remote keyless entry, power group, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $216 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.98% (cost of borrowing is $1799 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of only $28995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

CONVENIENCE PKG
EYESIGHT
HEATED SEATS
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER DRIVER SEAT
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
PUSH-BUTTON START
ALLOY WHEELS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i CONVENIENCE, ONLY 41K EYESIGHT AWD, HTD SEATS for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i CONVENIENCE, ONLY 41K EYESIGHT AWD, HTD SEATS 41,947 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE, 4WD, LEATHER, NAV, SUNROOF, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE, 4WD, LEATHER, NAV, SUNROOF, LOADED! 108,100 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, ONLY 60,000KM!! AUTO, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAMERA for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, ONLY 60,000KM!! AUTO, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAMERA 60,850 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru Forester