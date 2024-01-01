2023 Buick Encore GX

REAR CAMERA

Lane Departure Warning

Rear Vision Camera

Lane Keep Assist

Following Distance Indicator

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Door locks, rear child security

Horn, dual note tone

Front Pedestrian Braking

Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions

Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)

Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions

Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable