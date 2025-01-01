$33,801+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Avenir | BOSE AUDIO | LEATHER | LOW KM!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$33,801
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW Avenir trim with all the goodies! Hottest compact SUV in the market right now, incredible value with so many options including Technology Package with wireless phone charging, wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, Bose 7 speaker Audio, all the safety and security features you need, and a gorgeous Whisper Beige Leather interior with Ebony accents, will not last long! Make this your early Christmas gift!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $ bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $ (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
