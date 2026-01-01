$28,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P738
- Mileage 13,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience confidence and comfort in this 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD, powered by an efficient 1.3L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive for year-round driving peace of mind. This stylish SUV comes loaded with features including Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Rear A/C, Satellite Radio, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, and Heated Front Seats for added comfort on every drive.
Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Encore GX delivers the perfect blend of versatility, technology, and fuel efficiency.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our customers love us check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
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613-561-5172