Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience confidence and comfort in this 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD, powered by an efficient 1.3L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive for year-round driving peace of mind. This stylish SUV comes loaded with features including Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Rear A/C, Satellite Radio, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, and Heated Front Seats for added comfort on every drive.</p><p>Whether youre commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Encore GX delivers the perfect blend of versatility, technology, and fuel efficiency.</p><p>Call us today to schedule your test drive!</p><p><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> 613-561-5172</p><p>We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our customers love us check out our 5-star Google rating!</p>

2024 Buick Encore GX

13,576 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14228171

2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 14228171
  2. 14228171
  3. 14228171
  4. 14228171
  5. 14228171
  6. 14228171
  7. 14228171
  8. 14228171
  9. 14228171
  10. 14228171
  11. 14228171
  12. 14228171
  13. 14228171
  14. 14228171
  15. 14228171
  16. 14228171
  17. 14228171
  18. 14228171
  19. 14228171
  20. 14228171
  21. 14228171
  22. 14228171
  23. 14228171
  24. 14228171
  25. 14228171
  26. 14228171
  27. 14228171
  28. 14228171
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
13,576KM
VIN KL4AMCSL1RB123853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P738
  • Mileage 13,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience confidence and comfort in this 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD, powered by an efficient 1.3L Turbo 3-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive for year-round driving peace of mind. This stylish SUV comes loaded with features including Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Rear A/C, Satellite Radio, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, and Heated Front Seats for added comfort on every drive.

Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the Encore GX delivers the perfect blend of versatility, technology, and fuel efficiency.

Call us today to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and our customers love us check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD 13,576 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 103,545 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Preferred AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Buick Envision Preferred AWD 21,904 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2024 Buick Encore GX