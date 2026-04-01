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2024 GMC Terrain
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
2024 GMC Terrain
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$41,240
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
38,000KM
VIN 3GKALVEG4RL275695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6844
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
Iconic GMC styling paired with remarkable reliability make this 2024 Terrain an ideal option in the crossover SUV segment.
From endless details that drastically improve this SUV's usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2024 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. You can't go wrong with this SUV for all your family hauling needs.
This White SUV has an Automatic transmission.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 38000 km.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $268.64 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - **Rebates may not be applicable on all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility and conditions may vary. Please see dealer for full details and confirmation of eligibility. ). Incentives expire 2026-04-30. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
Iconic GMC styling paired with remarkable reliability make this 2024 Terrain an ideal option in the crossover SUV segment.
From endless details that drastically improve this SUV's usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2024 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. You can't go wrong with this SUV for all your family hauling needs.
This White SUV has an Automatic transmission.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 38000 km.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $268.64 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - **Rebates may not be applicable on all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility and conditions may vary. Please see dealer for full details and confirmation of eligibility. ). Incentives expire 2026-04-30. See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$41,240
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2024 GMC Terrain