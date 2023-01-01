Menu
New and Used Nissan Kicks for Sale in Orleans, ON

Showing 1-23 of 23
New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR
$29,923
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Kanata, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start
$31,295
+ tax & lic
20KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$28,076
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Nepean, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD
$21,495
+ tax & lic
86,486KM
Kia on Hunt Club

Nepean, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$21,980
+ tax & lic
73,664KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD
$24,898
+ tax & lic
52,940KM
Barrhaven Chrysler

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S FWD for sale in Nepean, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

S FWD
$24,499
+ tax & lic
28,925KM
Dilawri Chrysler

Nepean, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV
$27,420
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV
$24,999
+ tax & lic
61,600KM
The Car Club

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
$23,980
+ tax & lic
84,243KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$23,980
+ tax & lic
57,895KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S - LOW KMs & Winter Tires for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S - LOW KMs & Winter Tires
$23,260
+ tax & lic
30,912KM
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera for sale in Kanata, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR - 360 Camera
$24,795
+ tax & lic
48,605KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Stittsville, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

S
$24,495
+ tax & lic
102,800KM
Orr Motors

Stittsville, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. for sale in Richmond, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C.
$25,495
+ tax & lic
42,482KM
MyCar.ca Ottawa

Richmond, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage
$25,494
+ tax & lic
17,651KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Nepean, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$22,998
+ tax & lic
65,802KM
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV
$25,999
+ tax & lic
81,461KM
The Car Club

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV
$25,999
+ tax & lic
81,585KM
The Car Club

Ottawa, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks for sale in Brockville, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

$29,591
+ tax & lic
5KM
Brockville Nissan

Brockville, ON

New 2023 Nissan Kicks for sale in Brockville, ON

2023 Nissan Kicks

$27,852
+ tax & lic
5KM
Brockville Nissan

Brockville, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks for sale in Brockville, ON

2019 Nissan Kicks

$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Brockville Nissan

Brockville, ON

