Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>2011 kia sorento low km only 159590  km.runs and drives excellent  AWD,  sunroof, leather interior, new brakes all around.  for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos we are a family owned business located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277.......more pictures to come </em></p>

2011 Kia Sorento

159,590 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Sorento

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5xykuda20bg130765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 kia sorento low km only 159590  km.runs and drives excellent  AWD,  sunroof, leather interior, new brakes all around.  for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are a family owned business located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277.......more pictures to come 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eric's Autos

Used 2012 Kia Soul for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2012 Kia Soul 141,523 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT 130,906 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn Touring for sale in Oro Medonte, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn Touring 152,633 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Eric's Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

Call Dealer

705-487-XXXX

(click to show)

705-487-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Sorento