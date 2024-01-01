Menu
2012 kia soul low km only 141,523 runs and drives excellent in great condition inside and out price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Erics Autos we are a family owned business located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 ...... more pictures to come

141,523 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,523KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN Kndjt2a66c7468109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 kia soul low km only 141,523 runs and drives excellent in great condition inside and out price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos we are a family owned business located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 ...... more pictures to come 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

