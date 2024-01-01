Menu
<p>2013 chrysler 200 low low km 112825 km in excellent condition AC blows ice cold runs and drives excellent price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty Erics Autos is located midway between barrie and orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 705 487 2277 </p>

112,825 KM

Details Description Features

12005935

Location

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
112,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c3ccbab1dn634317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
