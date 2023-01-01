$9,989+ tax & licensing
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
1999 Mercedes-Benz C230
1999 Mercedes-Benz C230
Kompressor
Location
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
98,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10344696
- VIN: WDBHA24G7XF788929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
