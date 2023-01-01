Menu
1999 Mercedes-Benz C230

98,075 KM

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

1999 Mercedes-Benz C230

1999 Mercedes-Benz C230

Kompressor

1999 Mercedes-Benz C230

Kompressor

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

98,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10344696
  • VIN: WDBHA24G7XF788929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,075 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

