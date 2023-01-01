1999 Mercedes-Benz C230

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 0 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10344696

10344696 VIN: WDBHA24G7XF788929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,075 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Mechanical Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.