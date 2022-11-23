Menu
2009 Chevrolet Aveo

132,000 KM

Details

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

4dr Sdn LT

4dr Sdn LT

Location

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9373969
  • Stock #: 697
  • VIN: 3G1TX55E79L119537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black & Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAXFUEL EFFICIENTLOW MKS!!!BRING US YOUR TRADE:)

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Telematics

