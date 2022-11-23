Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

199,523 KM

Details Description Features

$12,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XTR

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

199,523KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336715
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV2AFB99227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 199,523 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 184,725 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 166,237 KM
$15,989 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 332,962 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory