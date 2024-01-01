$8,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451816
- Mileage 65,609 KM
Vehicle Description
***ACCIDENT FREE***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION RED ON BLACK KIA SEDAN W/ EXTRAODINARY MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.4L GDI ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE!*** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
