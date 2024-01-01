Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***ACCIDENT FREE***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION RED ON BLACK KIA SEDAN W/ EXTRAODINARY MILEAGE, </span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>EQUIPPED W/ THE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.4L GDI ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE!*** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!   </span></p>

2011 Kia Forte

65,609 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
EX

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
65,609KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFU4A28B5451816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451816
  • Mileage 65,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
