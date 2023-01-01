$10,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2012 Chevrolet Impala
2LT
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10125072
- Stock #: 100342
- VIN: 2G1WB5E33C1100342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 100342
- Mileage 130,722 KM
Vehicle Description
***FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES W/ BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION FULL SIZE CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER/POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, ON-STAR ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, ALLOY RIMS, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.