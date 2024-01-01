Menu
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

172,887 KM

Details Description Features

$7,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

7 PASS-EXTRA CLEAN-WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

7 PASS-EXTRA CLEAN-WARRANTY

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

172,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2EM2CK508316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,887 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

