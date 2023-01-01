Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LS

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1685981153
  2. 1685981152
  3. 1685981152
  4. 1685981152
  5. 1685981153
  6. 1685981153
  7. 1685981153
  8. 1685981153
  9. 1685981153
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030791
  • VIN: 1G1JA5EH2C4110308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevy Sonic LS Sedan-Automatic-Low Kms-Power doors-A/C..ect.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2011 RAM 1500 ST
 138,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta 5dr...
 104,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 132,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory