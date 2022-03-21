Menu
2012 Honda Civic

110,670 KM

Details Description Features

$12,698

+ tax & licensing
$12,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L w/ NAVI

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L w/ NAVI

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,698

+ taxes & licensing

110,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696558
  • Stock #: 009990
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B91CH009990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,670 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL CHERRY RED HONDA COUPE IN PHENOMINAL CONDITION W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE AND ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 1.8L V-TECH ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER MOONROOF, HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, GPS NAVIGATION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

