2012 Nissan Rogue

193,784 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

2012 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,784KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9450550
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT1CW299102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,784 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Rogue SV

 

 

 

193784 km

 

 

 

$9,995.00 CERTIFIED! 

 

 

 

Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Power Windows, Air conditioning, Keyless entry

 

And More!

 

 

 

Financing is available! 

 

 

 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

 

 

 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

 

 

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

 

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

 

416 356-3904

 

www.FanaaAuto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

