$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
416-356-3904
2012 Nissan Rogue
2012 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr SV
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
193,784KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9450550
- VIN: JN8AS5MT1CW299102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,784 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Rogue SV
193784 km
$9,995.00 CERTIFIED!
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Power Windows, Air conditioning, Keyless entry
And More!
Financing is available!
Good, bad or no credit? We can help!
Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
www.FanaaAuto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7