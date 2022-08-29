2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9191380

9191380 VIN: 1FTFW1CT8DFB46928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.