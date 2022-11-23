$15,698+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2013 Ford Taurus
SEL AWD
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9366796
- Stock #: 117828
- VIN: 1FAHP2H82DG117828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,896 KM
Vehicle Description
**LOW MILEAGE**GREAT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK FULL SIZE FORD SEDAN EQUIPPED W/ THE RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 288HP 3.5L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER/HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, GPS NAVIGATION, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRROS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.