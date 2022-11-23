Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Taurus

95,896 KM

Details Description Features

$15,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL AWD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,698

+ taxes & licensing

95,896KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9366796
  • Stock #: 117828
  • VIN: 1FAHP2H82DG117828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,896 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOW MILEAGE**GREAT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK FULL SIZE FORD SEDAN EQUIPPED W/ THE RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 288HP 3.5L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER/HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, GPS NAVIGATION, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRROS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2013 Ford Taurus SEL...
 95,896 KM
$15,698 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX
 76,240 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V LX 4WD
 128,620 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory