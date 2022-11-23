2013 Ford Taurus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9366796

9366796 Stock #: 117828

117828 VIN: 1FAHP2H82DG117828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 95,896 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included

