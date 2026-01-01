Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Mazda 3 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified warranty available </p><p>power stearing </p><p>power locks </p><p>keyless entry </p><p>power side mirrors </p><p>ac </p><p>after market stereo </p><p>bluetooth  </p><p>back up camera </p><p>navigagtion </p><p>hid lights </p><p>alloy rims </p><p>clean inside out </p><p> </p><p>$7999 plus applicable tax  </p><p>low km  183,400</p><p> </p><p>financing available all credit available bad or good </p><p> </p><p>warranty available </p><p> </p><p>dealer </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SHUAIB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE STREET </p><p>SOUTH OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143 </p><p>SHUIABAUTO.COM</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

183,400 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
14525164

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
183,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF1D1732187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 183,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda 3 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified warranty available 

power stearing 

power locks 

keyless entry 

power side mirrors 

ac 

after market stereo 

bluetooth  

back up camera 

navigagtion 

hid lights 

alloy rims 

clean inside out 

 

$7999 plus applicable tax  

low km  183,400

 

financing available all credit available bad or good 

 

warranty available 

 

dealer 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

SHUIABAUTO.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 183,400 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Fiat 500 Sport for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Fiat 500 Sport 112,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford Focus SE 148,800 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2013 Mazda MAZDA3