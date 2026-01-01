$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 183,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mazda 3 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified warranty available
power stearing
power locks
keyless entry
power side mirrors
ac
after market stereo
bluetooth
back up camera
navigagtion
hid lights
alloy rims
clean inside out
$7999 plus applicable tax
low km 183,400
financing available all credit available bad or good
warranty available
dealer
SHUAIB AUTO
766 SIMCOE STREET
SOUTH OSHAWA
647 303 7143
SHUIABAUTO.COM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
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(647) 303-7143