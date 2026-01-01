$10,999+ taxes & licensing
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2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
AWD 4dr S ALL4
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
AWD 4dr S ALL4
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wmwzc5c56dwp34709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
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$10,999
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A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman