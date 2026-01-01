Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

95,000 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle
14507323

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1785187174497
  2. 1785187174972
  3. 1785187175395
  4. 1785187175841
  5. 1785187176267
  6. 1785187176715
  7. 1785187177121
  8. 1785187177527
  9. 1785187177976
  10. 1785187178403
  11. 1785187178911
  12. 1785187179332
  13. 1785187179720
  14. 1785187180147
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wmwzc5c56dwp34709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2016 Nissan Micra SV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Nissan Micra SV 125,000 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 163,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf 5DR HB MAN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf 5DR HB MAN 159,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman