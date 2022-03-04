Menu
2013 Volvo S60

104,511 KM

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

T6 AWD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

104,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8482056
  • Stock #: 184545
  • VIN: YV1902FHXD2184545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,511 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LUXURIOUS WHITE ON BROWN VOLVO SEDAN IN EXCELLENT CONDITION W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.0L TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ UNIQUE BROWN LEATHER SEATS W/ HEATED SEAT OPTION, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, POWER MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, GPS NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, UPGRADED SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

