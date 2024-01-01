Menu
2014 Ford Escape

185,431 KM

Details Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1724690169
  1724690177
  1724690182
  1724690190
  1724690199
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,431KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX2EUC86728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Ford Escape