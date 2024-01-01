$9,989+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
185,431KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX2EUC86728
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,431 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
