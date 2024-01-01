Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-250

163,364 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1713025610
  2. 1713025079
  3. 1713025089
  4. 1713025102
  5. 1713025114
  6. 1713025610
  7. 1713025610
  8. 1713025610
  9. 1713025610
  10. 1713025182
  11. 1713025445
  12. 1713025456
  13. 1713025464
  14. 1713025473
  15. 1713025519
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,364KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B66EEA50308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 191,589 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 135,552 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury 200,174 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-250