$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford F-250
XLT
2014 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
163,364KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2B66EEA50308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,364 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2014 RAM 1500 ST 191,589 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 135,552 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury 200,174 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2014 Ford F-250