Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500

42,624 KM

Details Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1714148448
  2. 1714148457
  3. 1714148466
  4. 1714148476
  5. 1714148486
  6. 1714148496
  7. 1714148505
  8. 1714148514
  9. 1714148522
  10. 1714148529
  11. 1714148538
  12. 1714148544
  13. 1714148551
  14. 1714148560
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT2NN115512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,624 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford Mustang Premium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford Mustang Premium 217,500 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 235,189 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Crew 178,989 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500