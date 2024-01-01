Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

191,589 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1712779849
  2. 1712779849
  3. 1712779849
  4. 1712779849
  5. 1712779849
  6. 1712779849
  7. 1712779849
  8. 1712779849
  9. 1712779849
  10. 1712779849
  11. 1712779700
  12. 1712779711
  13. 1712779719
  14. 1712779729
  15. 1712779737
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
191,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT8EG331755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 191,589 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 191,589 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 135,552 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury 200,174 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500