$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mazda CX-5
GT-AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-
2015 Mazda CX-5
GT-AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
137,645KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KE4DY1F0475917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,645 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
2016 Nissan Rogue EXTRA CLEAN-PRICED RIGHT-WARRANTY 167,702 KM SOLD
2018 Kia Forte LOW KM!-WHEELS-BIG SCREEN-WARRANTY 52,616 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Man GLS 170,080 KM $9,989 + tax & lic
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2015 Mazda CX-5