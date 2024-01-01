Menu
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2015 Mazda CX-5

137,645 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

GT-AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT-AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,645KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4DY1F0475917

  • Exterior Colour Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,645 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2015 Mazda CX-5