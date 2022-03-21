2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,298 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 5 7 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8864072

8864072 Stock #: 185581

185581 VIN: 3MZBM1L75FM185581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 141,572 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

