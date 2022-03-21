Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

141,572 KM

$14,298

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

GS-SPORT

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,572KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8864072
  • Stock #: 185581
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L75FM185581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,572 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP LOOKING METALLIC RED MAZDA SPORT HATCHBACK W/ GOOD MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L SKY-ACTIVE ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ANTI-CORROSION MODULE, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, WARRANTY AND MUCH  MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

