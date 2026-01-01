Menu
2015 Nissan Frontier

262,911 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Frontier

SV

13519694

2015 Nissan Frontier

SV

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
262,911KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV8FN763565

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 262,911 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-721-XXXX

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2015 Nissan Frontier