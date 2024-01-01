Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

166,977 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD-SUPER CLEAN-WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD-SUPER CLEAN-WARRANTY

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9fc879627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,977 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.





Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.






R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 1LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 1LT 147,994 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS *Ltd Avail* for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS *Ltd Avail* 77,920 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Transit Connect 4DR WGN XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Ford Transit Connect 4DR WGN XLT 179,039 KM $7,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue