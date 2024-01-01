Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION DAYTONA BLUE ON BLACK NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,720KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP8FL421773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2015 Nissan Versa Note