2016 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,193 KM
Vehicle Description
***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***GREAT CONDITION BLUE ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ECOTECH ENGINE, LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
