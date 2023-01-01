Menu
***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***GREAT CONDITION BLUE ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ECOTECH ENGINE, LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

105,193 KM

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,698

+ taxes & licensing

105,193KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SHXG7121554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,193 KM

Vehicle Description

***SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND***GREAT CONDITION BLUE ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ECOTECH ENGINE, LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

