$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr
2016 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon...
2016 CHEVROLET TRAX FWD -1.4L TURBO ECOTEC I4- 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -Efficient design for lower running costs -COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE -Power windows -Power door locks -Power Mirrors-Rear 60/40 split-folding seats for flexibility-Bluetooth hands-free phone capability-AM/FM audio system with auxiliary input \\nSteering wheel-mounted audio controls--folding rear seats to expand storage- Great for City Commuters, Gas Saver, Easy to park...
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!!
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
$10,495+ HST & Licensing
✅ FINANCING available
✅ WARRANTY available
✅ We’ll take your trade-in.
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-653-1993