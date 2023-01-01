Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue. SUV in excellent shape and has only 111,000 KM.  Automatic transmission. Red color exterior with Black interior. equipped with: Bluetooth, AC, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Powe Seats, Power doors, Power Windows, Premium sound, CD player, USB, AUX, Etc. etc. Drives Excellent.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ==== We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA) padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

oshawa, ont. L1H4K6

289 -653-1993 L1H4K6</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>289 -653-1993</p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

111,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT7GC839871

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

2016 Nissan Rogue. SUV in excellent shape and has only 111,000 KM.  Automatic transmission. Red color exterior with Black interior. equipped with: Bluetooth, AC, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Powe Seats, Power doors, Power Windows, Premium sound, CD player, USB, AUX, Etc. etc. Drives Excellent.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

 

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South

oshawa, ont. L1H4K6

289 -653-1993

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2016 Nissan Rogue